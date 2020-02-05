Merck spins off assets to focus on main growth drivers: cancer drugs, vaccines
The spin-off is a culmination of the drugmaker’s strategy of concentrating on a few key areas, particularly oncology
Bengaluru — Merck said on Wednesday it will spin off its women’s health, biosimilar drugs and older products into a separate publicly traded company as it tightens its focus on growth drivers such as cancer drug Keytruda and vaccines.
The new company’s assets make up about 15% of Merck’s total sales and about half of its drugs that treat people.
Merck will retain its animal health business, as well as drugs used for acute care in hospitals, such as Biridion, which reverses the effects of anaesthesia.
Merck shares fell 3.7% to $85.12 after the US drugmaker also reported quarterly Keytruda sales below Wall Street estimates.
The spin-off is a culmination of the drugmaker’s strategy of concentrating on a few key areas, particularly oncology, where Merck has turned the immunotherapy Keytruda into one of the world’s top selling drugs, Merck CEO Ken Frazier said in an interview.
Our board has a process in place for succession. This is really again taking actions today that will assure the longer term growth.Merck CEO Ken Frazier
“The whole key to this is that it allows Merck to be much more focused on its greatest growth opportunities,” he said.
That starts with Keytruda, now a mainstay of many cancer regimens including for newly diagnosed advanced lung cancer, the biggest commercial opportunity in oncology. Its sales jumped nearly 45% to $3.11bn, below analysts’ estimates of $3.24bn, according to Refinitiv data.
Sales of the assets that will make up the new company were expected to fall or be flat through 2024, but it can achieve growth through management attention, said Kevin Ali, a Merck veteran who will head the new company.
Merck, which expects to complete the transaction in the first half of 2021, said the new company will send it $8bn to $9bn through a special tax-free dividend. The new entity is expected to have $8.5bn to $9.5bn in debt.
Merck forecast cost savings of more than $1.5bn by 2024 after the spin-off.
Merck in 2018 scrapped a policy requiring CEOs step down at age 65, ensuring that Frazier, who turned 65 in 2019, can remain at the helm.
However, the spin-off was not related to succession, Frazier said. “Our board has a process in place for succession. This is really again taking actions today that will assure the longer term growth.”
Merck also reported an adjusted quarterly profit of $1.16 a share, beating analysts’ estimates by a cent.
Reuters