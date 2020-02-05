Merck spins off assets to focus on main growth drivers: cancer drugs, vaccines

Bengaluru — Merck said on Wednesday it will spin off its women’s health, biosimilar drugs and older products into a separate publicly traded company as it tightens its focus on growth drivers such as cancer drug Keytruda and vaccines.

The new company’s assets make up about 15% of Merck’s total sales and about half of its drugs that treat people.

Merck will retain its animal health business, as well as drugs used for acute care in hospitals, such as Biridion, which reverses the effects of anaesthesia.

Merck shares fell 3.7% to $85.12 after the US drugmaker also reported quarterly Keytruda sales below Wall Street estimates.

The spin-off is a culmination of the drugmaker’s strategy of concentrating on a few key areas, particularly oncology, where Merck has turned the immunotherapy Keytruda into one of the world’s top selling drugs, Merck CEO Ken Frazier said in an interview.