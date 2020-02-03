COMPANY COMMENT
Rebosis makes history for wrong reasons
It has become the first JSE-listed entity to score an 80% vote against its pay implementation report
03 February 2020 - 16:12
Rebosis Property Fund has made history for the second time in just a few months. And, sadly, it is again for the wrong reason. In November, it became the first SA real-estate investment trust (REIT) not to pay out a dividend since 2013. That was the year when the REIT capital structure legislation came into effect.
And last week it became the first JSE-listed entity to score an 80% vote against its remuneration implementation report. That 80% record was how the ordinary shareholders voted. In addition, just over 73% of A shareholders voted against the implementation report. However, a remarkable 94.99% of A shareholders voted against the actual remuneration policy. That is a record that Rebosis is likely to hold onto for some time.
