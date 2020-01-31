Aston Martin can breathe again after securing £500m lifeline

London/Milan — Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings secured a £500m lifeline to restore the balance sheet and help build a new sport-utility vehicle (SUV) after agreeing to sell a minority stake to billionaire Lawrence Stroll.

The deal agreed late on Thursday gives the UK luxury carmaker much-needed breathing space as it looks to get back on track following a turbulent start to life as a public company. Aston Martin needs funds to ease a debt burden and start building the DBX — its first-ever SUV — which CEO Andy Palmer is banking on to sell in higher volumes than the stylish sports cars made famous in the James Bond movies.

The shares posted their biggest gain ever on Friday after Aston Martin announced details of the rescue package, which sees a group led by Stroll buying as much as 20% of the company. The sterling bonds also rose to their highest since July.

The Canadian investor will become executive chair, according to a statement. Bloomberg News reported earlier that the deal had been agreed to overnight.

“This fundraise brings down our leverage and substantially supports investment in new products,” Palmer said in an interview. The company no longer needs to draw down on a £100m, high-interest loan, he said.

Stroll, a Canadian investor who owns a Formula One (F1) racing team, won the backing of Aston Martin’s board. He edged out rival suitor Geely, which also sought to invest in the sports-car maker. Stroll’s consortium will pay £182m for a 16.7% stake, before contributing to a rights issue supported by major shareholders to raise a further £318m.