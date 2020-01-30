Companies

Tesla shares soar on stellar results and delivery forecasts

The electric carmaker’s market value is now more than Ford and General Motors combined, and second to only Japan’s Toyota

30 January 2020 - 16:19 Aakash Jagadeesh Babu
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, during an event at the company’s manufacturing facility in Shanghai. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
Bengaluru — Shares of Tesla rose 11% and were set to open at a record high on Thursday as Wall Street analysts cheered the company’s better-than-expected quarterly results and delivery targets for the year.

Tesla shares have been on a tear for the past six months and the company’s market value is now more than Ford and General Motors combined, and second to only Japan’s Toyota.

At least nine analysts raised their price targets on the stock, with Canaccord Genuity’s analyst Jed Dorsheimer raising his price target to $750 from $515.

The higher delivery forecast suggests Tesla is looking at a steadier chapter after years of steep losses, production troubles and clashes between CEO Elon Musk and US regulators.

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy said that Tesla checks a number of boxes for investors and noted that the key takeaway from the quarter is the company’s promise of comfortably delivering over 500,000 units this year.

Tesla, which was infamous for not keeping up with production targets, has been looking to broaden its manufacturing capability with its new $2bn factory in Shanghai.

The electric-vehicle maker said its new Shanghai factory, which started delivering Model 3 sedans a month ago, is running as expected and that it would increase production of the mass-market cars because of strong demand in China.

Reuters

