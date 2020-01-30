Companies Q&A: Shift to emerging markets is likely to continue PSG Wealth's Ricus Reeders tries to foresee the trends likely to dominate in 2020 BL PREMIUM

The JSE joined global stocks in having a positive 2019, but gains were concentrated in a few sectors, and foreigners sold more than R100bn worth of local stocks. Business Day spoke to PSG Wealth Sandton portfolio manager Ricus Reeders about how the local bourse has started the year, and where investors may find security and returns.

Global stocks have started off on a good note, with US recession fears receding, and Brexit and trade war concerns having abated. Any thoughts on how long this equity rally is expected to last, and if it seems some sort of correction is looming?