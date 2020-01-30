Altria takes another $4bn hit on Juul investment

Bengaluru — Altria Group took another $4bn charge on its investment in Juul Labs and said on Thursday it had reworked its deal terms with the embattled e-cigarette maker, which is facing increased regulatory scrutiny amid a backlash against vaping.

The Marlboro maker said the fourth-quarter charge was mainly due to the increased number of legal cases pending against Juul and the expectation that the number would continue to grow.

Overall, Altria has recorded $8.6bn in impairment charges after it took a 35% stake in Juul for $12.8bn in December 2018. Those charges brought down the value of its investment to $4.2bn as of the end of 2019, Altria said.

“I’m highly disappointed in the financial performance of the Juul investment,” Altria CEO Howard Willard said. “(The valuation) is substantially below what we had expected.”

Shares fall

Shares of Altria fell 6% after the charges pushed the company to post a fourth-quarter loss of $1.81bn, compared with a profit $1.25bn a year earlier.

The tobacco group also said it does not expect to receive earnings contributions from Juul over the next three years.

“It’s a major black eye for the management. It’s a major strategic mistake in hindsight,” CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson said.

With the Juul deal, Altria had set its sights on re-entering the market for vaping in the face of declining smoking rates and cigarette sales in the US.

But a string of vaping-related deaths, coupled with increased bans following a surge in teenage vaping, has clouded the prospects of e-cigarette makers, including Juul.

E-cigarette companies are also facing a May deadline to submit applications to the US Food and Drug Administration, proving that their products provide a net benefit to public health. If a company fails to make its case, the FDA has the power to order its products off the market.

As part of the revised deal, Altria said it would continue to help Juul with regulatory services including the submission of its products for approval by the FDA.