Tiger Brands CEO, Lawrence Mac Dougall is due to retire. The company's current CFO, Noel Doyle will take the helm next month. Mac Dougall's tenure is infamous for the listeriosis outbreak which killed over 200 people two years ago.

The cloud still hangs over the company, where to from here for Tiger Brands? Company's board chair Khotso Mokhele joined Business Day TV for more.