Could Prosus get another bite at Just Eat? The UK competition regulator makes it clear that you can't have your cake and eat it too

The UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is starting to cause problems for technology companies fixated on acquiring their way to a powerful network position. The regulator announced it has decided to investigate the merger between London-based Just Eat and Amsterdam-based Takeaway only days after the two parties had assumed the deal was in the bag.

In mid-January, after an almost seven-month battle with Prosus, Takeaway declared victory when 80% of Just Eat shareholders backed their share swap offer over Prosus’s cash offer.