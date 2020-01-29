BBC to axe 450 news jobs to save money and its audience

London — The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) said on Wednesday that it will axe 450 newsroom jobs as part of plans to adapt “to changing audience needs” and meet its savings target.

The job cuts come just a week after BBC boss Tony Hall said he would step down, and as the corporation grapples with equal-pay demands and questions about its future funding model.

“The BBC has to face up to the changing way audiences are using us,” Fran Unsworth, director of news and current affairs, said in a statement. “We have to adapt and ensure we continue to be the world’s most trusted news organisation but, crucially, one which is also relevant for the people we are not currently reaching.”

The BBC, which has an £80m savings target, said it is spending too much on “traditional linear broadcasting and not enough on digital”.

One morning news magazine programme will be axed, with other job losses coming from a reduction in the number of films produced by flagship political news programme Newsnight. Other jobs will be lost at national radio station 5 Live, and there will be a review of the number of presenters working for the broadcaster.

It noted that audiences for traditional television broadcasts continue to decline, especially among 16 to 34-year-olds.

“The BBC newsroom will be re-organised along a ‘story-led model’, focusing on news stories more than on programmes or platforms,” said the statement. “This is designed to reduce duplication and to ensure that BBC journalism is making as much impact as possible with a variety of audiences.”

More BBC journalists will be based outside London in future, it added, following criticism that it has lost touch with the rest of the country. Like many media organisations, the BBC, which is the world’s largest news broadcaster, is battling new ways to win audiences, as news and entertainment consumer habits change.

Hall, who leaves in six months after seven years at the helm, said it needs new leadership before talks with the government in the middle of the decade over its future funding.

Unsworth insisted the BBC has “a vital role to play locally, nationally and internationally ... In fact, we are fundamental to contributing to a healthy democracy in the UK and around the world. If we adapt we can continue to be the most important news organisation in the world.”

The BBC is facing the fallout from a recent equal-pay ruling in which it was found to have discriminated against female presenter Samira Ahmed, paying her one sixth of the amount given to Jeremy Vine for hosting a similar show.

The ruling opens the door to many other claims and could end up costing the broadcaster many millions of pounds.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who accused the BBC of bias over the last election, told parliament on Wednesday that the BBC was “a cherished institution and not a mortal enemy of the Conservative party”.

The government has previously committed to maintain the BBC’s licence fee model until 2027, which earned it £3.7bn in funding in the past financial year to April 30. A standard licence costs each British household just more than £154 a year, and is legally needed to watch any live television.

However, Johnson has said that “you have to ask yourself whether that kind of approach to funding a TV media organisation still makes sense”.

