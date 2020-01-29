2019 results show a tragic and turbulent year for Boeing

Chicago — Boeing closed the financial books on a tragic and tumultuous 2019 by revealing that total costs for its grounded 737 MAX will surpass $18bn when the tab for restarting production later this year is included.

The planemaker is taking a $2.6bn pre-tax writedown to compensate airlines for ballooning losses from a global flying ban that’s expected to stretch to midyear. Deferred production costs also grew by $2.6bn, clipping the jet’s long-term profit potential, Boeing said in a presentation on Wednesday. That’s on top of more than $9bn in MAX-related costs already disclosed.

Adding to the barrage of bad news, Boeing notched its first annual loss last year since 1997, when it shut down assembly lines amid a supplier meltdown. Looking ahead, the company expects “future abnormal costs” of about $4bn as it slowly restarts MAX production. That’s adding to the pressure on new CEO Dave Calhoun as he seeks to re-set expectations and forge a recovery that, in a best-case scenario, will take years.

“We recognise we have a lot of work to do,” Calhoun said in a statement. He said the planemaker has the financial liquidity to follow a “disciplined recovery process” and is committed to “restoring the long-standing trust that the Boeing brand represents with the flying public”.

Boeing’s troubles went well beyond the MAX in a quarterly earnings report that showed sales and profit plunging because of the crisis.

“I think he’s trying to grab all the bad news that he can, put it in the current period and then get on with life,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst George Ferguson said before earnings were announced. In one small bright spot, however, the company burned $2.67bn in free cash, which was less than expected by analysts.

Boeing climbed 3.6% to $327.99 ahead of regular trading in New York. Through to Tuesday, the shares had fallen 25% since an Ethiopian Airlines jet slammed into a field March 10, killing all on board and plunging Boeing into one of the worst crises of the modern jet era. That crash came less than five months after a Lion Air jet went down off the coast of Indonesia.