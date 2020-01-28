Companies PwC CEO survey shows increasing uncertainty World business leaders are even more pessimistic about economic growth than they were a year ago BL PREMIUM

Nobody likes uncertainty, whether it is markets, governments or corporates. The world faces unprecedented ambiguity. As a result global economic growth is faltering and the outlook is darkening.

The 23rd Annual CEO Survey, from auditing and accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), highlights even more pessimism from business leaders than was evident a year ago. Until quite recently, local and global CEOs had been optimistic about the positive direction of the world economy.