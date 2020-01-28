Does Nissan want Renault to reduce its stake to pursue electrification?

Tokyo — A proposal is being floated atop Japanese carmaker Nissan for the company to revive efforts to push Renault to reduce its stake in Nissan and help balance the partnership, a person familiar with the matter has said.

The plan would involve both companies cutting their cross shareholdings and would call for the carmakers to use the funds for joint technology investments that could bolster their alliance, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential matters. It’s still early days for the proposal and details such as the timing of any stake sale are undecided, the person said.

For Nissan, an agreement could help bring it a step closer to the independence sought by some executives who have long criticised the lopsided upper-hand held by its French partner. Renault may be under more pressure to sell in the face of slumping sales, and carmakers around the globe are facing a once-in-a-generation shift toward electrification and automated driving that will require billions of dollars of investments, even as they face shrinking car markets.

Jolted

Azusa Momose, a spokesperson for Yokohama-based Nissan, said there are no plans for discussions over reducing stakes. A spokesperson for Renault declined to comment and pointed to two interviews given by chair Jean-Dominique Senard in Davos, where he dismissed talk of shareholding changes.

Nissan and Renault’s two-decade alliance, which also added Mitsubishi Motors in 2016, was jolted by the arrest of former chair Carlos Ghosn in November 2018. Renault owns about 43% of Nissan, while Nissan only holds 15% of Renault and zero voting rights. Any significant changes to their shareholdings would also run the risk of raising questions over the viability of the three-way alliance.

While the asymmetrical relationship has stoked resentment in Japan, drawing down Nissan and Renault’s equity stakes in each other would ultimately strengthen the partnership through a more balanced relationship and focus on new technologies, the person said.

New CEO

The proposal comes as Renault may be preparing to appoint a CEO ahead of a crucial meeting of the board governing the alliance on Thursday. Renault’s board gave the green light for Luca de Meo to become the new CEO, Le Parisien reported on Sunday, without saying where it got the information.

Any stake sales could free up much-needed cash for the two carmakers, and also mark the first such mutual reduction since Ghosn was removed as chair. It also risks upsetting a delicate political balance because the French government owns 15% of Renault and has sought to maintain the partnership.