Coronavirus poses a threat to Apple production

Los Angeles/Taipei — Apple’s China-centric manufacturing base is at risk of disruption after the Lunar New Year holiday as the company’s partners confront the coronavirus outbreak that has gripped the country and caused more than 100 deaths.

Nearly all of the world’s iPhones are made in China, primarily by Foxconn’s Hon Hai Precision Industry at its so-called iPhone City in Zhengzhou and by Pegatron at an assembly site near Shanghai. Each of those locations is more than 500km away from Wuhan in central China, the epicentre of the viral outbreak, but that distance doesn’t immunise them from its effects.

“I can’t imagine a scenario where the supply chain isn’t disrupted,” said veteran industry analyst Patrick Moorhead of Moor Insights & Strategy. “If there’s one major hiccup in the raw materials, fabrication, assembly, test and shipping, it will be a disruption.”

Apple has been increasing production to meet higher-than-anticipated iPhone demand, Bloomberg News reported last week. The company typically launches its new high-end iPhones in about September, so the virus is unlikely to have a meaningful effect on those plans, however the company is also preparing to begin mass production of a new low-cost iPhone in February that is more at risk.

Quarantining city

Apple has about 10,000 direct employees in China, across its retail and corporate entities. Its supply chain also has a few million workers manufacturing products such as the iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch. Many of those employees have been at home the past few days for the holiday, and the company hasn’t said if it is asking them to stay at home for longer to prevent the virus spreading.

Chinese authorities have imposed severe travel restrictions and taken the drastic step of quarantining the entire city of Wuhan, a population of more than 11-million.

“Supply chain disruption is a worry if employees across Foxconn and other component manufacturing hubs in China are restricted,” said analyst Dan Ives of Wedbush Securities. “If the China outbreak becomes more spread it could negatively impact the supply chain, which would be a major investor worry.”

An Apple spokesperson declined a request for comment.