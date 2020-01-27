Online mattress retailer Casper’s IPO valuation tumbles from peak of $1bn

San Francisco — Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep plans to raise up to $159m in its initial public offering (IPO), setting up a test of investor appetite for pioneering firms whose losses have grown with their revenue.

The New York-based company said in a filing on Monday that it planned to sell 8.35-million shares for $17 to $19 each. At the top end of the range and excluding the over-allotment option for underwriters, the company would be valued at just over $744m — a drop from a previous assessment of $1.1bn.

Casper, founded in 2014, became one of the leading brands in the so-called “bed-in-a-box” industry thanks to its pioneering status in the niche and savvy marketing. Since then, a slew of competitors have emerged in the US and abroad. From 2016 to September 2019, it spent $422.8m on marketing, according to an earlier filing.

The mattress retailer is selling its story of rapid growth. But Wall Street may have lost its tolerance for well-known start-ups that burn through cash since the meltdown of WeWork, which cancelled a planned IPO and saw its valuation tumble in 2019. Casper now has to convince the market it has a clear path to profitability.

The company’s backers include Target and Dani Reiss, the CEO of Canada goose Holdings. Other investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, reports said.