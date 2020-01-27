Online mattress retailer Casper’s IPO valuation tumbles from peak of $1bn
San Francisco — Online mattress retailer Casper Sleep plans to raise up to $159m in its initial public offering (IPO), setting up a test of investor appetite for pioneering firms whose losses have grown with their revenue.
The New York-based company said in a filing on Monday that it planned to sell 8.35-million shares for $17 to $19 each. At the top end of the range and excluding the over-allotment option for underwriters, the company would be valued at just over $744m — a drop from a previous assessment of $1.1bn.
Casper, founded in 2014, became one of the leading brands in the so-called “bed-in-a-box” industry thanks to its pioneering status in the niche and savvy marketing. Since then, a slew of competitors have emerged in the US and abroad. From 2016 to September 2019, it spent $422.8m on marketing, according to an earlier filing.
The mattress retailer is selling its story of rapid growth. But Wall Street may have lost its tolerance for well-known start-ups that burn through cash since the meltdown of WeWork, which cancelled a planned IPO and saw its valuation tumble in 2019. Casper now has to convince the market it has a clear path to profitability.
The company’s backers include Target and Dani Reiss, the CEO of Canada goose Holdings. Other investors include actor Leonardo DiCaprio and rapper 50 Cent, reports said.
Casper, which also had 60 stores in the US and Canada as of September 30, had $312m in revenue for the nine months ended in September, a 20% increase over the same period the previous year, according to its filings. Its net loss widened to $67m from $64m during the same period in 2018.
It warned that its revenue growth might not keep pace with marketing costs and other operating expenses, including spending to expand internationally.
Casper fired about 30 employees as part of a reorganisation in December, people with knowledge of the matter have said.
The share sale is being led by Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group and Jefferies Financial Group The company plans to list the shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CSPR.
