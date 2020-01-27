COMPANY COMMENT
Mechanised mining has a role to play in reducing mining deaths
27 January 2020 - 18:15
SA mining companies have, on the whole, made tremendous strides in safety and are near international benchmarks.
The 51 fatalities during 2019, which mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe described as the lowest on record, is a major departure from the 81 deaths the year before.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.