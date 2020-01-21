Companies

Low-cost carrier Comair announces board changes

The JSE-listed airline operator has appointed four new board members

21 January 2020 - 14:35 Siseko Njobeni
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
A Kulula aircraft operated by Comair. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Aviation group Comair announced on Tuesday the appointment of four new board members, including an independent lead director, a company secretary and a chief information officer.

SA’s only JSE-listed airline operator said former director of the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) Colin Jordaan; Bidvest CEO-designate Nompumelelo Madisa; chartered accountant and business consultant Farzanah Mall; and executive director of Orenda Advisory and Strategy Tebogo Mekgoe will join the Comair board.

The company said Naran Maharajh, chair of the audit committee and an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as the lead independent non-executive director, with immediate effect.

It has also appointed Kim Gorringe as the new company secretary, with effect from February 16.

“Kim, who has more than 30 years’ experience in regulatory and legal affairs, risk management and stakeholder engagement in aviation, currently serves as Comair’s executive manager,  governance, risk and compliance,” Comair said in a statement.

It said Avsharn Bachoo would become the company’s chief information officer effective February 1, adding that “Bachoo is a technology strategist specialising in digital transformation, software engineering, data analytics, machine learning, cloud computing and enterprise architecture.” 

njobenis@businesslive.co.za

Comair chair leaves board after 46 years

Shareholders called for board shake-up over concerns about lack of independence
Companies
1 week ago

ROB ROSE: Comair in brace position

Comair hasn’t made a loss for 73 years – but distinctly odd events at the airline in recent times suggest that record may be in danger
Opinion
1 week ago

JAMIE CARR: Comair’s gravity-defying bonanza

A bung of R1.1bn plus R168m of interest perks up the income statement in a tough year
Opinion
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Comair ditches joint-CEO model

Companies / Industrials

Bidvest CEO and new chair Lindsay Ralphs vows to shake up Comair board

Companies / Industrials

SAA and Comair planes fly again after safety audit

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.