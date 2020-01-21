Low-cost carrier Comair announces board changes

Aviation group Comair announced on Tuesday the appointment of four new board members, including an independent lead director, a company secretary and a chief information officer.

SA’s only JSE-listed airline operator said former director of the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) Colin Jordaan; Bidvest CEO-designate Nompumelelo Madisa; chartered accountant and business consultant Farzanah Mall; and executive director of Orenda Advisory and Strategy Tebogo Mekgoe will join the Comair board.

The company said Naran Maharajh, chair of the audit committee and an independent non-executive director, has been appointed as the lead independent non-executive director, with immediate effect.

It has also appointed Kim Gorringe as the new company secretary, with effect from February 16.

“Kim, who has more than 30 years’ experience in regulatory and legal affairs, risk management and stakeholder engagement in aviation, currently serves as Comair’s executive manager, governance, risk and compliance,” Comair said in a statement.

It said Avsharn Bachoo would become the company’s chief information officer effective February 1, adding that “Bachoo is a technology strategist specialising in digital transformation, software engineering, data analytics, machine learning, cloud computing and enterprise architecture.”

