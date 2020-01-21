Countries that fail to attract immigrants will lose out, warns Microsoft CEO

London — Microsoft’s CEO has warned that countries that fail to attract immigrants will lose out as the global tech industry continues to grow.

“Every country is rethinking what is in their national interest,” Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in an interview at Davos on Tuesday. Governments should “maintain that modicum of enlightenment and not think about it very narrowly”.

“People will only come when people know you’re an immigrant-friendly country,” he said.

Nadella has previously voiced concern about the amendment of India’s citizenship law to stop undocumented Muslim migrants from neighbouring countries seeking citizenship in India while letting immigrants from other religions do so.

He said it was “sad”, but he remained hopeful. “I’m an India optimist. The fact that there is a 70-year history of nation building, I think it’s a very strong foundation. I grew up in that country. I’m proud of that heritage. I’m influenced by that experience.”

Microsoft recently unveiled plans to invest $1bn to back companies and organisations working on technologies to remove or reduce atmospheric carbon, saying efforts to merely emit less carbon were insufficient to avert catastrophic climate change.

Oil companies

“We will now have to make sure all our data centre operations are first consuming renewable energy,” Nadella said.

Microsoft and Amazon.com, with other technology companies, have been criticised for supplying software and cloud services to large oil and gas companies such as Chevron and BP. BlackRock’s Larry Fink has been trailed to work and public engagements by protesters decrying the investment firm for inaction on global warming and other issues.

Activists have been pushing for companies to stop working with the largest producers of greenhouse gases. BlackRock, the largest asset manager, has said it will cut exposure to thermal coal as it moves to address climate change.

Nadella declined to comment on whether Microsoft will stop working with the major carbon producers. “The energy transition is going to include all of us,” he said.

Commenting on the battle with rivals Alphabet and Amazon to win new cloud customers, Nadella said: “We feel very good about our position. We ... have an architectural advantage.”

Microsoft beat Amazon in October in the race for a $10bn Pentagon cloud contract, although Amazon was seen as the favourite.

Bloomberg