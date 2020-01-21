Companies

Apple partner Pegatron sets up shop in Vietnam

21 January 2020 - 10:31 Debby Wu
Smartphones being assembled at a factory in Shenzhen, China, are shown during quality control testing. Picture: 123RF/LUDMILA YAGOVITINA
Smartphones being assembled at a factory in Shenzhen, China, are shown during quality control testing. Picture: 123RF/LUDMILA YAGOVITINA

Taipei — Taiwan’s Pegatron plans to set up production facilities in Vietnam, according to people familiar with the matter, becoming the latest Apple assembly partner to establish a presence in the Southeast Asian nation as it diversifies beyond China.

Taipei-listed Pegatron is looking for a site to build a brand new facility in the north of the country, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private plans. It already has rented a separate facility in the northern city of Haiphong, they said. Pegatron will make styluses for Samsung Electronics’ smartphones there, one of the people said. The gadget manufacturer’s share price remained largely unchanged in Tuesday trading.

Pegatron joins Apple’s two other iPhone assemblers — Wistron  and Hon Hai Precision Industry — in developing manufacturing facilities or building extra capacity in Vietnam. None of the three are making iPhones in Vietnam and have no imminent plans to do so. The only Apple device Pegatron makes is iPhones. GoerTek is now making AirPods in the country, while two other Apple assembly partners, Compal Electronics and Luxshare Precision Industry, also have a presence in Vietnam.

An almost two-year-long trade war with the US has put China’s position as factory for the world of technology in jeopardy, undermining a decades-old global supply chain and pushing electronics companies to look for alternative production bases. Though Washington and Beijing have signed a phase-one trade deal, supply-chain diversification is still essential in the longer term given tensions are unlikely to fully subside and labour costs are rising in China.

Taiwanese companies have been particularly active in their search for options, with companies from Inventec to Foxconn Technology either moving production back home or to more distant regions around Asia, seeking to escape US tariffs.

Vietnam has been a top beneficiary from tariff-related trade diversions. Indonesia has also gained, including garnering investment from Pegatron.

“Vietnam’s enhanced vocational training has helped boost the quality of its pool of workers to close to China’s level and its government has been keen to clear hurdles including bureaucracy for foreign companies to invest in the country,” said Roy Lee, a researcher at Taipei-based Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research.

Bloomberg 

ChinData rated China’s best environmental citizen among internet firms by Greenpeace

Greenpeace, calling attention to the Chinese technology sector’s ballooning energy consumption, has ranked the country’s best and worst environmental ...
World
1 week ago

Netflix slashes prices in India in the first salvo of streaming price war

Soaring costs are expected to damp demand for video on mobile phones, the most common way to watch for Indians
Companies
4 weeks ago

Apple CEO meets China regulator after Hong Kong app dispute

Tim Cook has defended removing the app in the face of criticism for appeasing mainland China
Companies
3 months ago

ChinData rated China’s best environmental citizen among internet firms by Greenpeace

Greenpeace, calling attention to the Chinese technology sector’s ballooning energy consumption, has ranked the country’s best and worst environmental ...
World
1 week ago

Netflix slashes prices in India in the first salvo of streaming price war

Soaring costs are expected to damp demand for video on mobile phones, the most common way to watch for Indians
Companies
4 weeks ago

Apple CEO meets China regulator after Hong Kong app dispute

Tim Cook has defended removing the app in the face of criticism for appeasing mainland China
Companies
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Apple’s Tim Cook backs call for overhaul of corporate tax system

World

Apple chipmaker TSMC posts robust results, raises revenue forecast

Companies

Huawei and suppliers still face restrictions despite US-China trade pact

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.