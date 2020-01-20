Three more companies join climate-change pacesetters

New York — Ford, LG and Pernod Ricard have joined the ranks of the top global companies that are best prepared for the effects of climate change.

They won the “A” grade in 2019 for how aggressive they are setting and meeting carbon goals, as well as how forthcoming they are about their efforts, according to an analysis by non-profit CDP.

For instance, all three companies have made climate an issue with board-level oversight. Of 8,400 companies graded, they joined the 2% — including Alphabet, Walmart and Citigroup —that have dominated the ranking, CDP said in a statement on Monday.

CDP, formerly known as the Carbon Disclosure Project, encourages companies, cities and states to disclose and manage their environmental impacts. The data is used by shareholders and other stakeholders to assess company progress.

“We need a stronger, unified voice from global business to commit to managing climate action,” Bruno Sarda, president of CDP North America, said by phone.

CDP grades companies from A to D based on their disclosures of climate data and awareness of global warming risks. It gives kudos to companies that set reduction targets for emissions, shift to using renewable energy and encourage suppliers to reduce their own carbon footprints.

Just last week, BlackRock chief Larry Fink unveiled a set of climate-related changes to its investment processes, saying his firm will ditch investments with high sustainability-related risk. And Microsoft announced plans to invest $1bn to back companies and organisations working on technologies to remove or reduce carbon from the Earth’s atmosphere.

About 180 companies made CDP’s A list, with 85 from Europe, 51 from Asia and 36 from North America, according to the statement. Japanese companies dominated the top tier in 2019 for the first time, with 38 companies. The US followed with 35 firms and France with 22.

Bloomberg