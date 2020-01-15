Companies COMPANY COMMENT It’s not a bird or a plane, it’s SABMiller execs to the rescue Retailing is seeing a major change of faces (and possibly fashion) as executives come and go BL PREMIUM

Another corporate crisis, another former SABMiller executive swoops into the rescue. That might actually be overstating the situation but Roy Bagattini’s appointment as CEO of Woolworths comes just one year after Gavin Hudson took up what was undoubtedly one of the most challenging jobs in corporate SA, CEO of Tongaat Hulett. And then there was the perennially underperforming Distell where Richard Rushton took up the top position six years ago and has since been joined by several of his SABMiller colleagues.

In addition to these high-profile appointments, it seems hundreds of former SABMiller executives are now holding senior positions in companies across the continent.