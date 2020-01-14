Companies COMPANY COMMENT Old Mutual vs Moyo, a long and pointless legal saga Few expected this battle to last as long as it has, but now Old Mutual must get back to work BL PREMIUM

If nothing else, the past year has demonstrated that when it comes to court action there’s little that can be said with certainty. No doubt that is why lawyers are so rich and courts so busy. Certainly few people would have expected the acrimonious battle between Old Mutual and its former CEO Peter Moyo to drag out for as long as it has. On the face of it, the case seemed straight forward enough.

Finally, eight long months after Moyo headed to the high court to settle a labour dispute, a full bench of the Johannesburg high court has ruled in Old Mutual’s favour.