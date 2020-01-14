Companies

Delta profits from rival airlines hamstrung by the Boeing 737 MAX

Delta Air Lines reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates and generated $4.2m of free cash flow for 2019

14 January 2020 - 19:11 Tracy Rucinski
Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS
Delta CEO Ed Bastian. Picture: REUTERS/STEVE MARCUS

Chicago  — On Tuesday, Delta Air Lines reported a fourth-quarter profit that beat estimates, boosted in part by customers it gained from rival airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX cancellations and growing air travel demand.

Airlines that own Boeing’s 737 MAX are cancelling more than 10,000 monthly flights in total as the aircraft remains grounded following two deadly crashes.

Delta does not operate the MAX, enabling it to expand its flight capacity and capture new customers, even as peers such as Southwest Airlines have had to scale back.

Atlanta-based Delta’s net income rose 8% to $1.1bn in the quarter to December 31 from a year earlier. Adjusted earnings per share hit $1.70, beating analysts’ expectations for $1.40, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total operating revenue rose 7% to $11.4bn.

“There’s no question that we’re picking up new customers, but that’s not the main driver of our performance,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said, citing strong customer loyalty at a time when air travel demand continues to rise.

Lower fuel costs and a 9c per share gain from the sale of its stake in Brazil’s Gol also propped up profit.

In the first quarter, Delta expects revenue growth of 5% to 7% year-on-year as US demand rises in spite of heightened geopolitical tensions. Shares were up 3.3% at $61.45 on Tuesday morning, with Delta’s positive comments on travel demand lifting shares of other US airlines as well.

Delta, the first of its peers to report quarterly results, generated $4.2m of free cash flow for 2019, and expects to repeat that this year, enabling new investments in technology to improve passenger experience. JPMorgan analyst Jamie Baker called the cash flow “unchartered territory for any airline”.

One issue for 2020 will be ongoing contract negotiations with pilots.

As for new aircraft, Delta is still interested in Boeing’s proposed new mid-sized plane, known as the NMA, despite the planemaker’s delayed decision on whether to launch the new aircraft as it continues to deal with the 737 MAX fallout.

Delta wants to remain a customer of both Boeing and Airbus but the longer Boeing takes to decide on the NMA’s launch, the fewer options the carrier has, Bastian said, noting that the Airbus A321XLR and A330 could be alternatives.

Delta is also still interested in investing about €100m in the rescue of Italian flagship carrier Alitalia, Bastian said, and is working on anti-trust immunity in South America after closing  the acquisition of a 20% stake in LATAM Airlines Group this month.

Reuters

New Boeing CEO David Calhoun calls on employees to ‘rebuild trust’

Deteriorating relations between Boeing and the US Federal Aviation Administration were the main factors in former CEO Dennis Muilenburg’s ousting
8 hours ago

Boeing rightly cops flak over special bonus for new CEO

Salary already compensates David Calhoun for doing what’s expected of him
3 hours ago

Dennis Muilenburg exits Boeing with $62m, but no severance pay

The CEO was fired in December as the company failed to contain the fallout from the 737 Max tragedies
2 days ago

Ryanair CEO’s big bonus and the Boeing 737 MAX factor

Michael O'Leary may yet get his €99m bonus, through absolutely no effort of his own, writes Chris Bryant
4 days ago

