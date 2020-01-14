Boeing rightly cops flak over special bonus for new CEO

Boeing’s new CEO shouldn’t need an extra wheelbarrow of money to do his job.

David Calhoun officially took over the top role on Monday after the December ouster of Dennis Muilenburg over his ham-fisted management of the crisis engulfing the 737 Max. With the aircraft having now been grounded for 10 months in the wake of two fatal crashes, Boeing decided to promise its new CEO a $7m special long-term incentive award contingent on certain “key business milestones”, including the successful and safe return of the Max to service.

It’s hard to overstate the importance of getting the Max flying again for Boeing. Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu had estimated the aeroplane maker was on track to burn through $4.4bn of cash every quarter that the Max was grounded before it decided to halt production entirely starting this month. The work stoppage is likely to cut that cash burn in half, though, while increasing the overall cost of the programme and significantly complicating the process of ramping it back up.

Every passing month also means more in compensation that Boeing owes to the airlines scrambling to adjust their schedules for a lack of Max jets. The Max’s return is Calhoun’s top priority as CEO.

The thing is, a mechanism already exists that compensates executives for doing what’s expected of them in their job. It’s called a salary.

Calhoun is already getting one of those to the tune of $1.4m annually. He is also due to receive a yearly bonus with a target value of 180% of that salary — or about $2.5m. That bonus will pay out at “no less” than the target in 2020, seemingly regardless of whether the Max is flying again.

Calhoun will also receive long-term incentive awards — which are separate from the Max-related bonus — with a target value of 500% of base salary (about $7m) and a supplemental award of restricted stock units valued at $10m meant to compensate him for rewards he forfeited at Blackstone Group to take this job.