Willie Walsh to fly the British Airways coop after 15 years as CEO

London — Willie Walsh, who took the helm at British Airways in 2005 and built it into the European airline giant IAG, will step down and be replaced by the head of the group’s Spanish unit.

Walsh will leave the CEO role and the board in March and formally retire at the end of June, IAG said on Thursday. He had signalled in November he would depart within two years. Iberia chief Luis Gallego will succeed him.

A qualified pilot, Walsh faced down unions at BA to cut costs and boost earnings before leading the purchase of Iberia in 2011, establishing IAG to take on Air France-KLM and Deutsche Lufthansa AG, which had already grown through acquisitions.

IAG added Aer Lingus and no-frills units Vueling and Level, consolidating its position as one of Europe’s most profitable carriers despite competition from low-cost rivals like Norwegian Air Shuttle. He agreed in 2019 to buy Air Europa for €1bn, boosting Madrid’s status as a top hub and taking IAG’s fleet beyond 600 planes.

“Willie has made IAG the success it is today, undoubtedly one of the greatest airline groups in the world,” said John Strickland, director of JLS Consulting in London. Gallego is “a solid choice” as his successor, having transformed Iberia from a carrier beset with labour strife to one of Europe’s top operators.

IAG shares rose 1.3% to 626.40 pence by 12.55am in London trading, bringing the gain over the past year to 18%.

The group’s chair, Antonio Vazquez, said Walsh had been “the main driver of this unique idea that is IAG,” a reference to a corporate structure designed to foster acquisitions under a central holding company, avoiding the national clashes that are often a barrier to airline consolidation.

The decision to appoint Gallego means British Airways chief Alex Cruz has been overlooked for the top job. Cruz took over at the UK carrier in 2016, having previously been CEO at Vueling.

IAG said on Thursday that it carried 118.25-million passengers in 2019, an increase of 4.7%, driven by Iberia, Level and Vueling. Capacity increased 4%, the group said.

Gallego held various positions at Spanish airlines and entered the IAG fold via Clickair, which he helped found and which was acquired by Vueling, where he became COO. He later led Iberia’s regional arm before becoming its CEO in 2013.

A new head for Iberia will be announced in due course, the company said.

Bloomberg