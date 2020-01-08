UK petrol station billionaires weigh huge Caltex deal

Britain’s billionaire Issa brothers built one of the world’s largest independent petrol station chains through a series of debt-fuelled purchases. Now they are looking at making their biggest acquisition.

EG Group, the UK company led by Mohsin and Zuber Issa, is working with a financial adviser as it evaluates making a bid for Caltex Australia, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Any offer for the $6bn company could start a takeover battle with Canadian convenience-store company Alimentation Couche-Tard, whose initial bid for Caltex was rejected.

Caltex confirmed on Wednesday that it had been approached by “a number of parties, including EG Group, who have indicated that they are potentially interested in making a proposal to acquire Caltex or some of its assets”.

Caltex said, however, that it has not received an offer beyond the existing proposal from Couche-Tard, and there is no certainty that any binding proposal will be made.

EG’s string of deals has turned the closely held company into a global giant with about 5,000 fuel station and convenience store sites across Europe, North America and Australia. The Issas have come a long way from their humble origins in 2001, when they bought a single petrol station in an old mill town outside Manchester.

Ratings agencies have raised concerns about the pace of acquisitions, with Moody’s Investors Service warning in August that realising synergies will be important given the high prices EG paid.

The company’s high leverage means that its current credit rating won’t support more debt-funded acquisitions until there is “clear evidence” of achieving cost-saving targets, Fitch Ratings wrote in December.

EG has about £7.3bn equivalent of debt, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

In less than three years, EG has been transformed from a “small, entrepreneurial group” into a global fuel and retail operator, according to Fitch.

While EG has a track record of swiftly integrating acquisitions, it has needed to improve the way it oversees the wider company, it said. Buying Caltex would bring a network of about 2,000 sites across Australia.

Caltex in December rejected Couche-Tard’s latest offer of A$8.6bn as too low, saying it undervalued the Sydney-based company. Couche-Tard, which owns the Circle K chain, had already raised the bid to A$34.50 per share in cash from its original proposal of A$32. Still, Caltex left the door open to a deal, saying it would give its Canadian suitor access to select non-public information to allow it to improve its offer.

EG, whose backers include TDR Capital, has not made a final decision on whether to bid for Caltex, and there is no certainty it will proceed with a firm offer, the people said.

EG was formed in 2016 when Euro Garages, run by the Issas, merged with TDR’s European Forecourt Retail Group. The UK company agreed in July to buy Cumberland Farms, gaining 600 locations in a deal that made it the fifth-largest independent convenience store operator in the US.

The company last year completed the A$1.73bn purchase of 540 Australian fuel convenience sites from Woolworths Group.

In 2018, EG spent $2.15bn to acquire Kroger’s US convenience store business. EG’s increasing scale and geographical diversification are important at a time when motorists are gravitating towards electric cars and other fuel-saving technologies.

The company has focused on the higher-margin convenience store side of its operations, along with takeaway food, as the volume of fuel sales declines. EG has partnerships with brands including Burger King, KFC, Starbucks and Subway to run franchises at its gas stations. A proposed listing could also give EG more capital to expand.

The company is considering an initial public offering that could value it at more than £10bn, people with knowledge of the matter said in October. It has been in early discussions with banks, though no formal mandates have been awarded, according to the people.

