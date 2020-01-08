Companies

China’s Citic to reduce stake in McDonald’s after just two years

The move is attributed to rising costs pinching the fast-food franchise’s profit and changing dining habits in China

08 January 2020 - 11:19 Jinshan Hong and Cathy Chan
A McDonald’s restaurant on Wangfujing, a famous shopping street in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS
A McDonald’s restaurant on Wangfujing, a famous shopping street in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS

Hong Kong — Chinese state-owned conglomerate Citic is planning to significantly reduce its stake in McDonald’s China more than two years after it bought into the fast-food chain, as rising costs pinch the franchise’s profit.

McDonald’s China said in a statement on Wednesday that Citic is looking for buyers for a 22% stake, which will bring its share in the chain’s China operations down to 10%. The bottom price for the stake is set at 2.17-billion yuan ($312m) and the bidding process is ongoing, said a disclosure document filed by Citic to the Beijing Equity Exchange.

Separately, Citic Capital Holdings — partly owned by Citic — said it’s interested in buying the stake. It currently owns 20% in McDonald’s China.

“Citic Capital is confident with the future growth and prospects of the business and we’re actively participating in the bidding process,” said a Hong Kong-based spokesperson.

Citic said in an e-mailed statement that the transaction is “purely a business decision”. Citic and its partners will continue to benefit from the development of McDonald’s China, it said. Citic said Chicago-based McDonald’s holds a 20% stake in the China business.

The stake sale comes as the fast-food chain is seeing revenue and profit growth stall amid fierce competition in China’s dining scene. Food chains have also been hit by rising costs due to the ongoing African swine fever epidemic, which has wiped out a quarter of the world’s pigs and caused animal protein prices in China to surge.

Citic’s disclosure document shows that revenue for the McDonald’s China master franchiser, called Fast Food Holdings, was 24.8-billion yuan in 2018. For the first 11 months of 2019, it was 24.4-billion yuan.

Operating profit for the first 11 months of 2019 was 16.2-billion yuan and net profit for the same period was 856.2-million yuan, according to the statement. This is compared to 16.4-billion and 1.15-billion yuan, respectively, for all of 2018.

McDonald’s China said that same-store sales have risen for three years consecutively since Citic and its partners bought over the franchise in 2017.

Bloomberg 

Burger King rolls out veggie patty in Europe

The meat alternative burger is now available in more than 2,500 outlets across 25 European countries
Business
1 month ago

Not lovin’ it: #MeToo has made relationships at work strictly taboo

As the McDonald’s CEO and its HR executive are shown the door over a workplace tryst, research shows the days of, unavoidably, meeting a romantic ...
Opinion
2 months ago

McDonald’s fires star CEO over relationship with employee

Steve Easterbrook revived sales with all-day breakfast and led the company’s charge into delivery and online ordering
Companies
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

From disco to dawadawa — top food trends to be served up in 2020

Life

Flash floods and landslides devastate Indonesia

World / Asia

Just Eat chooses Takeaway offer, spurning Prosus

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.