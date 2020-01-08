COMPANY COMMENT
Anglo American takes big surprise bet on fertiliser
Anglo is not buying the asset for the short-term fertiliser market outlook; rather, it is adding a deposit that has decades-worth of resources
08 January 2020 - 18:29
Anglo American caught the market by surprise, making it known it is interested in launching a R7.24bn bid for the whole of a UK potash miner.
The proposed cash offer, which was at a hefty 62% premium to the preceding three-month volume-weighted average price, equates to $506m.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.