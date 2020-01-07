US continues to ditch coal-fired power plants

Greenhouse gas emissions in the US slipped last year as coal-fired power plants continue to close.

Across the US economy, emissions that cause climate change fell an estimated 2% in 2019, due wholly to cuts in the electricity sector, according to a report issued on Tuesday by Rhodium Group.

The drop underscores the limitations of US President Donald Trump’s pro-fossil fuel policies. While the White House has rolled back environmental regulations and tried to keep coal plants open, utilities are still shifting to cheaper and cleaner natural gas, wind and solar plants. US coal consumption plunged an estimated 18% in 2019, to the lowest point since 1975.

“Coal plants are closing down, and nobody is building new ones,” said Trevor Houser, a partner with Rhodium Group, an independent research firm and leading voice on emissions.

Annual emissions fluctuated in recent years, including a sharp uptick in 2018. But the general trend has been down, Houser said. US emissions have declined about 13% since 2007.

Electricity generation accounts for about 30% of total US emissions. Greenhouse gases from cars, trucks and the rest of the transportation sector were flat in 2019. Emissions from agriculture and industry increased slightly.

“The good news is that we’re making a lot of progress on electricity,” Houser said “There’s a lot more work to do in other sectors of the economy.”

Bloomberg