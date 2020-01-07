Companies

US continues to ditch coal-fired power plants

Emissions that cause climate change fall an estimated 2% across the American economy in 2019

07 January 2020 - 16:18 Will Wade
Picture: BLOOMBERG/TAYLOR WEIDMAN
Picture: BLOOMBERG/TAYLOR WEIDMAN

Greenhouse gas emissions in the US slipped last year as coal-fired power plants continue to close.

Across the US economy, emissions that cause climate change fell an estimated 2% in 2019, due wholly to cuts in the electricity sector, according to a report issued on Tuesday by Rhodium Group.

The drop underscores the limitations of US President Donald Trump’s pro-fossil fuel policies. While the White House has rolled back environmental regulations and tried to keep coal plants open, utilities are still shifting to cheaper and cleaner natural gas, wind and solar plants. US coal consumption plunged an estimated 18% in 2019, to the lowest point since 1975.

“Coal plants are closing down, and nobody is building new ones,” said Trevor Houser, a partner with Rhodium Group, an independent research firm and leading voice on emissions.

Annual emissions fluctuated in recent years, including a sharp uptick in 2018. But the general trend has been down, Houser said. US emissions have declined about 13% since 2007.

Electricity generation accounts for about 30% of total US emissions. Greenhouse gases from cars, trucks and the rest of the transportation sector were flat in 2019. Emissions from agriculture and industry increased slightly.

“The good news is that we’re making a lot of progress on electricity,” Houser said “There’s a lot more work to do in other sectors of the economy.”

Bloomberg

Climate-change index shows US and Saudi Arabia at the bottom

UN climate talks expose the biggest emitters doing the least to try to align with the Paris climate accord, though China has made some effort
World
4 weeks ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Environmental concern mounting in developed world

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% by the 2050 target date will be a huge task
Opinion
1 month ago

EDITORIAL: Time for Sasol to shed light on its emissions plan

Investors want to know how group’s long-term greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy aligns with the Paris Climate Agreement
Opinion
1 month ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.