COMPANY COMMENT
Muted oil price reaction shows how things have changed
No single event — ominous as it might be — is enough to scare the modern-day trader into a buying frenzy
07 January 2020 - 16:57
It’s not all that long ago that warring talk between nations such as the US and Iran would have caused oil prices to rocket.
But this week — even as the US assassinated a top Iranian general, which prompted threats of retaliation and saw the Middle Eastern nation renege on its nuclear deal — Brent crude rose above the $70 a barrel only briefly before moving back towards $68 on Tuesday.
