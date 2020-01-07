Companies COMPANY COMMENT Muted oil price reaction shows how things have changed No single event — ominous as it might be — is enough to scare the modern-day trader into a buying frenzy BL PREMIUM

It’s not all that long ago that warring talk between nations such as the US and Iran would have caused oil prices to rocket.

But this week — even as the US assassinated a top Iranian general, which prompted threats of retaliation and saw the Middle Eastern nation renege on its nuclear deal — Brent crude rose above the $70 a barrel only briefly before moving back towards $68 on Tuesday.