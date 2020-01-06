Ford struggles as sales of Explorer SUV stall

Michigan, US — Ford’s fourth-quarter US sales fell more than expected as a decline in deliveries of its redesigned Explorer dragged down sport-utility vehicle results.

The 1.3% sales drop was greater than the 1.1% fall analysts anticipated. The Explorer plunged 15%, resulting in declining sales of the company’s sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the hottest segment of the US market. Ford’s F-Series pick-up sales rose 1.6%, as the carmaker had its best pick-up truck performance since 2005.

The carmaker has struggled to launch the Explorer at a factory in Chicago, US, which resulted in a 48% plunge in sales of that profitable model in the third quarter.

Ford said Explorer sales improved significantly in the final three months compared with the previous quarter, with December representing its best month for retail sales to individual consumers. Still, year on year, the sales have continued to slump sharply.

The carmaker had said earlier that the Explorer factory was running at full tilt and sales were returning to normal.

“For [quarter four], availability won’t be an issue. We’ll be able to hit our stride with Explorer starting now,” Mark LaNeve, US sales chief, said on October 2.

The shares fell 1% to $9.12 at 8.59am in New York, before the markets opened.

With Timothy Annett

Bloomberg