Companies

Ford struggles as sales of Explorer SUV stall

The Ford Explorer plunged 15%, resulting in declining sales of the company’s sport utility vehicles

06 January 2020 - 17:33 Keith Naughton
Workers assemble cars at the newly renovated Ford assembly plant in Chicago, US. File picture: AFP/JIM YOUNG.
Workers assemble cars at the newly renovated Ford assembly plant in Chicago, US. File picture: AFP/JIM YOUNG.

Michigan, US — Ford’s fourth-quarter US sales fell more than expected as a decline in deliveries of its redesigned Explorer dragged down sport-utility vehicle results.

The 1.3% sales drop was greater than the 1.1% fall analysts anticipated. The Explorer plunged 15%, resulting in declining sales of the company’s sport utility vehicles (SUVs), the hottest segment of the US market. Ford’s F-Series pick-up sales rose 1.6%, as the carmaker had its best pick-up truck performance since 2005.

The carmaker has struggled to launch the Explorer at a factory in Chicago, US, which resulted in a 48% plunge in sales of that profitable model in the third quarter.

Ford said Explorer sales improved significantly in the final three months compared with the previous quarter, with December representing its best month for retail sales to individual consumers. Still, year on year, the sales have continued to slump sharply.

The carmaker had said earlier that the Explorer factory was running at full tilt and sales were returning to normal.

“For [quarter four], availability won’t be an issue. We’ll be able to hit our stride with Explorer starting now,” Mark LaNeve, US sales chief, said on October 2.

The shares fell 1% to $9.12 at 8.59am in New York, before the markets opened.

With Timothy Annett

Bloomberg

Tesla delivers first China-made electric cars

The company is producing more than 1,000 cars a week in China and hopes to double the figure in 2020
Companies
1 week ago

Aston Martin’s new SUV visits SA for a teaser

British luxury sports car firm finally enters the SUV fray to take on Bentayga and Urus
Life
3 weeks ago

Tesla said to be mulling cutting price of Model 3 cars made in China

Tesla aims to cut costs by using more local parts, allowing it to import fewer components and avoid tariffs, people familiar with plans say
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Germany fines car makers over steel-buying cartel

Companies

BMW bets on electric cars and increases battery orders

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.