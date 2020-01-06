Analysts expect Apple to keep claiming big chunks of the pie

New York — Apple’s price target was raised to $350 from $280 at Needham, which wrote that the iPhone maker had a number of tailwinds in 2020 that could help it extend 2019’s strong rally.

The new target matches the Street-high view on the shares, and implies upside of almost 18% from its most recent close. Because Apple surpassed Needham’s previous price target of $280, the firm lowered its rating on the stock to buy from strong buy.

Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote that Apple was on her conviction list for a second straight year, noting the company’s direct relationships with 900-million of “the wealthiest consumers in the world”. It is “a pure play on the trend toward ‘always-on’ mobility”, and it benefits regardless of which apps are the most popular on its platform, she added.

Needham also touted the company’s transition towards a recurring-revenue business model, “which is driving multiple expansion”, as well as its compensation structure, “a hidden asset that drives valuation upside”.

Shares of Apple briefly fell as much as 1.6% on Monday, tracking a broad move lower in equity markets. The company gained 86% over the course of 2019, its best year in a decade.

The 2019 surge means Apple shares are now trading at “a significant premium to their historical trading range”, according to JPMorgan. Despite that, analyst Samik Chatterjee sees “further upside for long-term investors” given a higher percentage of earnings derived from Apple’s services business, along with 5G iPhones expected later in 2020.

Also on Monday, Bernstein raised its price target on Apple to $300 from $250, though it reiterated a market-perform rating, citing valuation.

With Needham and Bernstein, at least five firms have raised their price targets on Apple shares so far in 2020. Last week, RBC Capital Markets, BofA and CFRA all lifted their targets.

Bloomberg