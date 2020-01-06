Companies

Analysts expect Apple to keep claiming big chunks of the pie

06 January 2020 - 17:58 Ryan Vlastelica
Apple iPhone. Picture: BLOOMBERG
Apple iPhone. Picture: BLOOMBERG

New York — Apple’s price target was raised to $350 from $280 at Needham, which wrote that the iPhone maker had a number of tailwinds in 2020 that could help it extend 2019’s strong rally.

The new target matches the Street-high view on the shares, and implies upside of almost 18% from its most recent close. Because Apple surpassed Needham’s previous price target of $280, the firm lowered its rating on the stock to buy from strong buy.

Needham analyst Laura Martin wrote that Apple was on her conviction list for a second straight year, noting the company’s direct relationships with 900-million of “the wealthiest consumers in the world”. It is “a pure play on the trend toward ‘always-on’ mobility”, and it benefits regardless of which apps are the most popular on its platform, she added.

Needham also touted the company’s transition towards a recurring-revenue business model, “which is driving multiple expansion”, as well as its compensation structure, “a hidden asset that drives valuation upside”.

Shares of Apple briefly fell as much as 1.6% on Monday, tracking a broad move lower in equity markets. The company gained 86% over the course of 2019, its best year in a decade.

The 2019 surge means Apple shares are now trading at “a significant premium to their historical trading range”, according to JPMorgan. Despite that, analyst Samik Chatterjee sees “further upside for long-term investors” given a higher percentage of earnings derived from Apple’s services business, along with 5G iPhones expected later in 2020.

Also on Monday, Bernstein raised its price target on Apple to $300 from $250, though it reiterated a market-perform rating, citing valuation.

With Needham and Bernstein, at least five firms have raised their price targets on Apple shares so far in 2020. Last week, RBC Capital Markets, BofA and CFRA all lifted their targets.

Bloomberg

The decade’s best move: invest out of your comfort zone

Buying into the Nasdaq in 2010 would have earned you more than 24% a year
Money
1 week ago

Netflix slashes prices in India in the first salvo of streaming price war

Soaring costs are expected to damp demand for video on mobile phones, the most common way to watch for Indians
Companies
2 weeks ago

Apple, Google and Amazon to develop connectivity standards for IoT

‘Project Connected Home’ to set up  a new standard that will ensure their products work with each other
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Protect your intellectual property in powerhouse Africa and reap the rewards

Opinion

Satya Nadella, the man who put Microsoft back on top of the tech heap

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

TOBY SHAPSHAK: The year that Big Tech crashed

Opinion / Pattern Recognition

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.