HSBC to shut down overnight services of some Hong Kong cash machines

The suspension, on weekends and public holidays, comes after branches were targeted by antigovernment protesters

03 January 2020 - 12:07 Reuters
An anti-government protester vandalizes a HSBC ATM during a demonstration on New Year's Day to call for better governance and democratic reforms in Hong Kong. Picture: REUTERS/NAVESH CHITRAKAR
Hong Kong — HSBC will suspend overnight services at 19 ATM clusters in Hong Kong on weekends and public holidays, the bank said on Friday, two days after its branches and ATMs were targeted during antigovernment protests.

Hong Kong is the bank’s single most important market, accounting for just over half of its $12.5bn pretax profits in the first half of 2019.

Until mid-December, HSBC had largely escaped direct involvement in the often violent antigovernment protests that have shaken Hong Kong for more than six months even as other companies with perceived links to Beijing saw premises vandalised.

Since then, HSBC has drawn the ire of some protesters who accuse it of being complicit in action by the authorities against activists trying to raise money to support their campaign.

HSBC strongly denies any connection.

The 19 groups of ATM machines are located in common protest hotspots. As a precautionary measure they will be closed from 8pm-6am on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, the days before public holidays and on public holidays until further notice, the bank said in a statement.

HSBC on Thursday closed two branches and seven indoor ATM clusters after they were vandalised during antigovernment protests on New Year’s Day and Christmas Eve.

The famous pair of lions that guard its city centre headquarters were daubed with graffiti and briefly set alight after being doused in a flammable liquid. 

Reuters

