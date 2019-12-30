Companies

Tesla delivers first China-made electric cars

The company is producing more than 1,000 cars a week in China and hopes to double the figure in 2020

30 December 2019 - 13:41 agency staff
An employee kisses his girlfriend after proposing with his newly delivered Tesla Model 3 vehicle during a ceremony at the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai, China, on December 30 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/QILAI SHEN
Shanghai — Tesla delivered its first batch of China-made cars on Monday, less than a year after the electric vehicle (EV) company broke ground on its first plant outside the US.

Work began on the firm’s multi-billion-dollar Shanghai Gigafactory in January, allowing the company to skirt trade tensions between China and the US and sell directly to the world’s largest “green” vehicle market.

The first cars to roll off the assembly line — 15 of Tesla’s mid-price, mass-market Model 3 design — were given to employees who had placed advance orders during a ceremony at the plant.

Tesla plans to begin large-scale deliveries of China-made Model 3 sedans in January, said the firm’s China GM Wang Hao.

The company is producing more than 1,000 cars a week in China and hopes to double the figure in 2020, manufacturing director Song Gang told Bloomberg News. CEO Elon Musk has said production could rise to 3,000 vehicles a week in the future.

China typically requires foreign car makers to forge joint ventures with domestic firms when establishing manufacturing plants, which means sharing profits and technology with local partners. But Tesla’s China venture is wholly owned by the US company, and Tesla’s decision to invest in Shanghai has been rewarded with preferential treatment.

Last week, authorities announced the waiver of a 10% purchase tax for locally made Model 3 vehicles, priced at 355,800 yuan ($50,900). Earlier in December, the government also approved a subsidy of up to 25,000 yuan per car.

