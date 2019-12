Just who is Boeing’s new CEO?

London/Bengaluru — Boeing has appointed chair David Calhoun as CEO to steer the world’s largest planemaker through a crisis after two deadly crashes led to the grounding of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner.

Calhoun, who replaces Dennis Muilenberg, needs to secure regulatory approval so the 737 MAX can start flying again and must repair trust with passengers and airlines.

Here are some key facts about Calhoun’s career:

• A Boeing director since 2009, Calhoun became chair in October when the roles of CEO and chair were split.

• He has been senior MD at private equity firm Blackstone Group since January 2014.

• Calhoun worked at marketing and media company Nielsen for 10 years until 2016, holding senior roles including CEO and chair.

• He spent 26 years at General Electric (GE), where he was in charge of the aircraft engine business during the September 11 attacks on New York and Washington DC and during the downturn that engulfed the airline industry after that.

• He also ran multiple GE business units including transportation, insurance and lighting.

• Calhoun, who was a co-author with Rick Kash of the book How Companies Win, is an independent chair of Gates Industrial and a Caterpillar board member.

• He studied accounting at Virginia Tech, graduating in 1979.

Source: Boeing, Blackstone websites

Reuters