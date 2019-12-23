Boeing CEO resigns on growing 737 MAX crisis

Bengaluru — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.

Chair David Calhoun will serve as CEO and president, effective January 13, the company said.

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the company said.

Reuters