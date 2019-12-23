Companies

Boeing CEO resigns on growing 737 MAX crisis

23 December 2019 - 16:30 Ankit Ajmera
Dennis Muilenburg (right) CEO of Boeing. Picture: AFP/WIN McNAMEE
Bengaluru — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has resigned, the company said on Monday, following a year of intense scrutiny and industrial setbacks set off by twin fatal crashes of its 737 MAX jetliner.

Chair David Calhoun will serve as CEO and president, effective January 13, the company said.

“The Board of Directors decided that a change in leadership was necessary to restore confidence in the Company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders,” the company said.  

Boeing sued by Irish lessor over 737 MAX breach of contract

Timaero Ireland, which ordered 22 of the jets, cites design flaws in the now grounded aircraft
5 days ago

