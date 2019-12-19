COMPANY COMMENT
SA can learn a lot about mining from Ghana
Mining is on the rise in other parts of the world, and Africa, while on the decline in SA
19 December 2019 - 17:29
AngloGold Ashanti is the latest gold miner to talk of the pragmatism of the Ghanaian government when it comes to attracting mining investment.
Gold Fields reached a point with its Damang opencast mine in Ghana where it needed to re-invest in the pit to open fresh resources. The $1.4bn (about R20bn) investment over eight years needed the Ghanaian government to tweak investment and fiscal agreements to improve the financial model for the JSE-listed company.
