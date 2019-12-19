Companies COMPANY COMMENT SA can learn a lot about mining from Ghana Mining is on the rise in other parts of the world, and Africa, while on the decline in SA BL PREMIUM

AngloGold Ashanti is the latest gold miner to talk of the pragmatism of the Ghanaian government when it comes to attracting mining investment.

Gold Fields reached a point with its Damang opencast mine in Ghana where it needed to re-invest in the pit to open fresh resources. The $1.4bn (about R20bn) investment over eight years needed the Ghanaian government to tweak investment and fiscal agreements to improve the financial model for the JSE-listed company.