FedEx plunges after slashing forecast and ‘breathtakingly bad’ results

Dallas — FedEx Corporation plunged on Wednesday after cutting its profit forecast for the second straight quarter, as weak international demand hurt sales and the courier ramped up investment to handle soaring e-commerce deliveries.

The results for the company’s fiscal second quarter were “breathtakingly bad”, with weakness in both the ground-delivery unit and air-cargo business, said Deutsche Bank analyst Amit Mehrotra. Adjusted earnings will be no more than $11.50 a share in the fiscal year ending in May, down from the previous expectation of as much as $13, FedEx said late on Tuesday.

“Earnings appear to be in free fall, with seemingly little clarity being provided by management as to the duration of the current downturn and drivers of recovery,” Mehrotra said. “We’d characterise these numbers as weaker than even the most bearish estimates.”

FedEx’s crumbling outlook is piling pressure on CEO Fred Smith as the company contends with disruptions driven by the rise of online shopping and Amazon.com.

Amazon split

FedEx and Amazon, which is building out its own delivery network, ended most of their business ties in 2019. That is weighing on FedEx’s sales, which are also suffering from weaker pricing, trade tensions and the timing of Thanksgiving in the US.

The shares tumbled 8.9% to $148.73 before midday in New York on Wednesday, the worst drop on the S&P 500 Index. FedEx had advanced 1.2% in 2019, trailing the 23% gain by United Parcel Service (UPS) and a 27% increase for the S&P 500 Index.

“While we knew fiscal 2020 would be a transition year for FedEx, there is a disconnect between management’s expectations and the market it’s operating in,” Lee Klaskow, freight analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said.

E-commerce has been squeezing profit margins at both FedEx and UPS. That is because home deliveries are typically less profitable than drop-offs at businesses, where drivers can often leave multiple packages with a single stop.

But FedEx continues to lag in adapting to the online surge. While UPS has stabilised its margins in recent quarters, FedEx’s margins have shrunk.

Amazon feud

FedEx was already reeling this week as its feud with Amazon intensified in the middle of the busy holiday delivery season. Citing poor service, Amazon banned third-party merchants from using FedEx’s services.

While FedEx said Amazon’s latest salvo would only affect a modest amount of business, it acknowledged that the end of most of its business with the e-commerce giant dented sales.

Trade tensions also crimped demand from key industrial customers, FedEx said, even as the standoff between the US and China has eased somewhat. FedEx has parked aircraft, reduced flight hours by 8% and stopped hiring pilots to match air-cargo capacity with slower international demand.