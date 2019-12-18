Companies COMPANY COMMENT Drug companies can go into 2020 fairly happy Health minister Zweli Mkhize has capped the price increase at 4.53%, to the delight of drug companies BL PREMIUM

Drug companies, whose medicine price increases are capped each year and which buy active ingredients in dollars, can go into 2020 fairly happy.

Under SA’s new health minister Zweli Mkhize, the government has capped the price increase at 4.53%, the closest it has been to inflation in years. Drug companies set their initial price for a new drug, but not the annual increases.