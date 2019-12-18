Companies

Denise Coates, UK’s richest woman, paid £323m by betting empire

18 December 2019 - 20:02 Ben Stupples
Denise Coates. Picture: REUTERS
Denise Coates. Picture: REUTERS

London — Denise Coates has hit the jackpot again.

The 52-year-old multibillionaire founder and CEO of Bet365 Group  received £323m in salary and dividends, according to a filing from the British online bookmaker.

Her salary of £276.6m from the closely held firm makes her one of the world’s best-paid bosses. It also strengthens her status as the UK’s richest woman, adding to a fortune already among the world’s 500 largest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Founded two decades ago, Bet365 has cashed in on the online sports betting boom. The company posted record revenue of more than £3bn and increased operating profit by 15% to £758.3m for the year ended March 31.

Bet365’s net income has soared even as British bookmakers face scrutiny over underage wagering. More than a third of children age 11 to 16 in the UK have spent their own money on gambling, the country’s gambling regulator said in October.

Coates’s net worth is set to increase to more than $5bn through her majority stake in Bet365, according to the Bloomberg index. Along with Bet365, Coates and her family also own Stoke City Football Club.

She is the only woman among the 16 UK-based billionaires in the ranking, which includes Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Joe Lewis, owner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Reports said on Wednesday that Coates was accused of delaying the  public release of the details for her pay until after the UK's election results were released amid an outcry over excessive corporate pay in the UK. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had threatened to go after Britain's wealthy elite. The filing was expected on November 20 and no reason was given for the delay.

With assistance from Thomas Seal.

Bloomberg, Staff Writer

Barclays joins rivals with cut to CEO pension perks

The British lender is consulting shareholders on the proposal to cut in half the pension payments to CEO Jes Staley
Companies
2 weeks ago

Lloyds plans to cut CEO’s pension contributions by £200,000

Other major UK banks  have come under pressure to reduce the allowances they pay their senior managers
Companies
3 weeks ago

Australia’s disgraced Westpac Banking to hear riot act at AGM

The bank is accused of breaching money-laundering laws 23-million times and failing to detect money funneled to child pornographers
Companies
3 weeks ago

ANN CROTTY: Jamie Dimon blames JPMorgan’s board for his huge salary

Plausible deniability trotted out by overpaid CEOs doesn’t absolve them
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

MICHEL PIREU: Ten tips for facing the emotional demons of investing

Opinion / Columnists

‘Alternative formats’ give Tsogo Sun Gaming a boost

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tough times for racehorse owners as prize money to fall 13% in November

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.