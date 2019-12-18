Denise Coates, UK’s richest woman, paid £323m by betting empire

London — Denise Coates has hit the jackpot again.

The 52-year-old multibillionaire founder and CEO of Bet365 Group received £323m in salary and dividends, according to a filing from the British online bookmaker.

Her salary of £276.6m from the closely held firm makes her one of the world’s best-paid bosses. It also strengthens her status as the UK’s richest woman, adding to a fortune already among the world’s 500 largest, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Founded two decades ago, Bet365 has cashed in on the online sports betting boom. The company posted record revenue of more than £3bn and increased operating profit by 15% to £758.3m for the year ended March 31.

Bet365’s net income has soared even as British bookmakers face scrutiny over underage wagering. More than a third of children age 11 to 16 in the UK have spent their own money on gambling, the country’s gambling regulator said in October.

Coates’s net worth is set to increase to more than $5bn through her majority stake in Bet365, according to the Bloomberg index. Along with Bet365, Coates and her family also own Stoke City Football Club.

She is the only woman among the 16 UK-based billionaires in the ranking, which includes Virgin Group founder Richard Branson and Joe Lewis, owner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club.

Reports said on Wednesday that Coates was accused of delaying the public release of the details for her pay until after the UK's election results were released amid an outcry over excessive corporate pay in the UK. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had threatened to go after Britain's wealthy elite. The filing was expected on November 20 and no reason was given for the delay.

With assistance from Thomas Seal.

Bloomberg, Staff Writer