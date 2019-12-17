COMPANY COMMENT
The ongoing ‘pizza war’ is an acquired taste
As Taste Holdings’ value plummets, baubles may be its only hope
17 December 2019 - 17:36
Salvaging value at Taste Holdings, which backed the expansion of global brands Starbucks and Domino’s Pizza in SA, is not going to easy — it may even be impossible for some unfortunate shareholders.
Consider this damning statistic: over the past five years, Taste raised more than R1bn from shareholders in rights issues and other capital-raising exercises. The group’s market value on the JSE now ranges between R44m and R66m — which is less than half the value of the fund-raising exercise held in February. That’s a serious roasting.
