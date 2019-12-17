JAB merges Peet’s Coffee and Douwe Egberts ahead of €3bn IPO

Amsterdam — JAB Holding, the German investor firm that owns Peet’s Coffee and Jacobs Douwe Egberts said on Tuesday it would merge the two into a single coffee and tea company which it would seek to list on the stock market in an initial public share offering (IPO) in 2020.

The investment firm, backed by the billionaire Reimann family, said in a statement the newly formed company JDE Peet’s, which also owns the Pickwick, Senseo, Tassimo and L’OR brands, will have operations in 140 countries and combined annual revenue of €7bn.

JAB did not say how large a stake it would sell, where it would list the company, nor what valuation it was seeking. It did however say that it intended to remain the controlling shareholder of JDE Peet’s after the IPO.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Tuesday that the company plans to float a stake worth about€3bn on Amsterdam’s Euronext.