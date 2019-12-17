Companies

JAB merges Peet’s Coffee and Douwe Egberts ahead of €3bn IPO

17 December 2019 - 20:26 Toby Sterling and Siddharth Cavale
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK
Picture: 123RF/BELCHONOK

Amsterdam — JAB Holding, the German investor firm that owns Peet’s Coffee and Jacobs Douwe Egberts said on Tuesday it would merge the two into a single coffee and tea company which it would seek to list on the stock market in an initial public share offering (IPO) in 2020.

The investment firm, backed by the billionaire Reimann family, said in a statement the newly formed company JDE Peet’s, which also owns the Pickwick, Senseo, Tassimo and L’OR brands, will have operations in 140 countries and combined annual revenue of €7bn.

JAB did not say how large a stake it would sell, where it would list the company, nor what valuation it was seeking. It did however say that it intended to remain the controlling shareholder of JDE Peet’s after the IPO.

The Financial Times reported earlier on Tuesday that the company plans to float a stake worth about€3bn on Amsterdam’s Euronext.

Casey Keller, the CEO of Peet’s, will become CEO of JDE Peet’s while JDE CEO Frederic Larmusea will remain as an adviser.

The bulk of JDE Peet’s business is in selling roasted coffee and pre-packaged coffee pods and pads. It will compete with Nestlé, JM Smucker and Keurig Dr Pepper — in which JAB also holds a controlling stake — as well as retail giant Starbucks.

JAB has also acquired fast-food brands ranging from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to the Pret A Manger sandwich chain, reports said.

JAB bought Peet’s in 2012 for $977.6m, and then bought Douwe Egberts for $9.8bn in 2013.

In 2014 it merged Douwe Egberts with the coffee businesses of Mondelez International to create JDE. Mondelez holds a 26% sake in JDE.

Reuters

Nestlé aims to heat up ice-cream market with sale of US business

Nestlé CEO  Mark Schneider is selling slower-growing businesses to focus on pet food, water and coffee products
Companies
6 days ago

New Starbucks owners hope smaller is better

Rand Group aims to climb aboard SA's espresso express
Business
2 days ago

No fat profits amid fast-food slump

In this cut-throat sector there’s no quick recipe for meaty returns
Companies
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Chinese IPOs had a bad 2019 in the US — and it’s not over yet

Companies

Saudi Aramco value hits $2-trillion mark

Companies

THE LEX COLUMN: Cash-flow woes cool Jumia’s scorching IPO

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.