JAB merges Peet’s Coffee and Douwe Egberts ahead of €3bn IPO
Amsterdam — JAB Holding, the German investor firm that owns Peet’s Coffee and Jacobs Douwe Egberts said on Tuesday it would merge the two into a single coffee and tea company which it would seek to list on the stock market in an initial public share offering (IPO) in 2020.
The investment firm, backed by the billionaire Reimann family, said in a statement the newly formed company JDE Peet’s, which also owns the Pickwick, Senseo, Tassimo and L’OR brands, will have operations in 140 countries and combined annual revenue of €7bn.
JAB did not say how large a stake it would sell, where it would list the company, nor what valuation it was seeking. It did however say that it intended to remain the controlling shareholder of JDE Peet’s after the IPO.
The Financial Times reported earlier on Tuesday that the company plans to float a stake worth about€3bn on Amsterdam’s Euronext.
Casey Keller, the CEO of Peet’s, will become CEO of JDE Peet’s while JDE CEO Frederic Larmusea will remain as an adviser.
The bulk of JDE Peet’s business is in selling roasted coffee and pre-packaged coffee pods and pads. It will compete with Nestlé, JM Smucker and Keurig Dr Pepper — in which JAB also holds a controlling stake — as well as retail giant Starbucks.
JAB has also acquired fast-food brands ranging from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts to the Pret A Manger sandwich chain, reports said.
JAB bought Peet’s in 2012 for $977.6m, and then bought Douwe Egberts for $9.8bn in 2013.
In 2014 it merged Douwe Egberts with the coffee businesses of Mondelez International to create JDE. Mondelez holds a 26% sake in JDE.
Reuters