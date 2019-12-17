Companies

Boeing suppliers feel the pain as 737 MAX production stops

17 December 2019 - 12:13 Yadarisa Shabong
Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — Shares in Boeing’s biggest European suppliers, Senior and Safran, fell sharply on Tuesday after the US plane maker said it would suspend production of its best-selling 737 MAX jetliner in January, deepening its crisis.

Boeing said on Monday that it would temporarily stop producing the jets in January, its biggest assembly-line halt in more than 20 years, as fallout from two fatal crashes of the now-grounded aircraft drags into 2020.

At 8.44am GMT, Safran shares in Paris were down 3.6% at their lowest since early September. With General Electric (GE), the French company produces engines for the 737 MAX and, unlike most suppliers, is paid mostly once the planes are delivered to the airline buyer.

Shares in Senior, which makes parts, including airframes and engine build-up tubes for the jets, were down 7.4% at the bottom of London’s FTSE 250 index. Its aerospace unit counts Boeing as its biggest customer.

“This is clearly not a helpful development for Senior, and although the group has reduced its exposure to the platform in the past few months and this is a temporary pause, the 737 MAX remains an important platform,” said Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas.

Airbus shares were up 1.6% in early trading.

Other smaller suppliers were also lower. Melrose Industries, whose GKN business has a contract to supply windows for the passenger cabin of the 737 MAX until the end of 2025, also fell more than 1%.

Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Boeing’s top supplier, fell 1.6% in the US on Monday.

Reuters

FAA to probe production issues after former Boeing manager warns of ‘factory in chaos’

Former manager Ed Pierson links software fault with ‘chaotic and alarming state’ inside Boeing’s factory
Companies
5 days ago

Grounded Boeings are likely to fly only in 2020

Regulator says it will be diligent in clearing Max 737 for take-off because safety is the priority
Companies
6 days ago

Global airline profits nosedive in tough environment

Annual profits are expected to fall after taking a hit from trade wars, geopolitical tensions and slower growth
Companies
6 days ago

