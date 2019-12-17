A decade of revolution in entertainment: from binge TV to YouTube

Streaming is the new normal: the worlds of television, film and music have been transformed by the emergence of this new way to consume content. Everything is available, all the time. Careers can be made — or can unravel — on these platforms. Buying CDs? So last decade.

YouTube has a paramount place in the new entertainment landscape. For Generation Z, the postmillennials, it is the place to go to discover the hottest new talent.

The evolution of internet technology has allowed for streaming en masse — impossible a decade ago. The seismic changes have revolutionised the gaming industry, with multiplayer games such as Fortnite exploding thanks to streaming capabilities, and have helped to boost e-sports.

Users have largely abandoned their desktops and television sets — smartphones and tablets are now what many people use to listen to music, watch films or read the news.

Peak TV: a binge fest

Once upon a time, there was appointment TV: shows such as Seinfeld, which US viewers watched at the same time so they could discuss it the next day. If you lived abroad, you had to wait. Now, more and more people are cutting the cord, and digital video recorders are on the way out.

The streaming boom, and the gradual shift away from traditional networks and broadcast schedules, means television has finally gone global.

Out: the agonising week-long wait for a new episode. In: binge-watching your favourite shows when Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and others dump an entire series in one go.

The competition between old-school networks, cable channels and online giants to land top talent — and big budgets — yielded a decade of hits, and hundreds of new shows a year.