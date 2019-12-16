IFF wins race for DuPont’s nutrition business in $26bn deal

New York — International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) reached a $26.2bn agreement for DuPont’s nutrition division, prevailing over Ireland’s Kerry Group as it continues to expand in the fast-growing food-ingredients business.

The transaction will create a new company comprised of the bidder’s assets and DuPont’s nutrition business. The new company will have an enterprise value of $45.4bn, with DuPont shareholders getting a 55.4% stake and IFF shareholders getting 44.6%, the companies said in a statement on Sunday.

The deal is the biggest ever for New York-based IFF, which makes flavours and fragrances for food, personal-care and household products. It comes as businesses are tapping into wellness products as consumers become increasingly health-conscious. DuPont’s unit specialises in products such as sweeteners and emulsifiers to dairy cultures and dietary fibers, and has seen growth in areas such as plant-based meats and probiotics.

“The company will be an immediate leader in the rapid consumer-driven industry evolution towards healthier, ‘better for you’ products,” according to the statement. “Demand for food, fragrance and cosmetic ingredients may outpace global GDP growth in 2020.”

DuPont’s unloading of its nutrition and biosciences unit “may transform the sector’s competitive landscape in 2020”, said Christopher Perrella, chemicals analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence.

IFF shares fell 6% in early trading, while DuPont rose 1.9%. DuPont shares have lost 15% in 2019, and earlier in December closed at the lowest level since 2016. IFF shares are down 0.2% for the year.

For DuPont, the agreement extends a dramatic overhaul of the company’s portfolio as it looks to salvage shareholder value in the face of the US-China trade war that has crimped growth.

DuPont has been transforming itself following the breakup of DowDuPont, the chemical giant created in a 2017 mega-deal. That colossus has now split into three, as the Dow division was spun off earlier in 2019 followed by the agriculture business, now called Corteva.

The transaction is structured as a Reverse Morris Trust, reflecting the desire of DuPont chair Ed Breen and CEO Marc Doyle for a tax-efficient option to reward shareholders after the nutrition business had wallowed within the diversified company.

DuPont will receive a one-time cash payment of $7.3bn once the deal is completed, expected in the first quarter of 2021. IFF CEO Andreas Fibig will be chair and CEO of the new company, with Breen as the lead independent director starting in June 2021. The board will have 13 directors, including seven from IFF, until 2022, when the total drops to an evenly split 12.

Rival bidders

IFF had competition from Kerry Group, the milk and cheese producer that has long wanted to expand in healthy bacteria strains, ingredients found in dietary supplements, cheese and bakery products, and nutritional products that claim to have some sort of role in assisting in disease treatment or prevention. IFF emerged as a strong contender to win the deal last week, people familiar with the talks said at the time.

Kerry shares traded 4% lower at €108.40 early in Dublin.

The deal is the latest as the food-flavouring industry rushes to consolidate as growth slows and flavour makers contend with volatile raw-materials prices.

In 2018, IFF bought Israel’s Frutarom Industries for $7.1bn as it chased industry leader Givaudan. That transaction is still absorbing management time and has increased leverage. Switzerland-based Givaudan paid $1.6bn for Naturex in 2018, while German rival Symrise has also been snapping up companies in recent years.