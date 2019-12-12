Companies COMPANY COMMENT Glencore executives still put great stock in the company Some of the resources giant’s top brass have been on a spending spree in their own store, so just what do they know? BL PREMIUM

Just five days after the UK’s Serious Fraud Office (SFO) announced it was investigating Glencore over suspicion of bribery allegations, the CFO of the resources giant, Steven Kalmin, purchased half a million company shares at a total cost of more than £1m (R21m).

His rosy outlook on the future of the company is seemingly shared with fellow Glencore executives, who themselves are heavily invested in the stock and who also, in the past 18 months, instituted $4bn (about R58.4bn) in share buybacks in the belief that the stock is undervalued.