Australia lays down the law for Facebook and Google

12 December 2019 - 09:24 Colin Packham
Sydney — Australia said on Thursday technology giants such as Facebook and Google will have to agree to new rules to ensure they do not abuse their market power and damage competition, or the government will impose new controls on them.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) will create a code of conduct to tackle complaints that the technology companies have a stronghold on advertising, the main income generator of local media operators.

The guidelines will ensure substantial market power is not used to lessen competition in media and advertising services markets.

“I want us to be the model jurisdiction in the world for how we are dealing with digital platforms, social media platforms,” Morrison told reporters in Melbourne.

The move tightens the regulatory screws on the online platforms that have governments, from the US to Europe, scrambling to tackle concerns ranging from antitrust issues to the spread of “fake news” and hate speech.

Australia’s government said technology companies would need to agree to the new rules by November 2020 or it will impose them.

“The companies are on notice. The government is not messing around. We will not hesitate to act,” Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg said.

Google and Facebook both said they support greater competition and will work closely with the ACCC.

“We support a sustainable news ecosystem, which is why we work with publishers to help them reach new audiences,” Mia Garlick, director of policy, Australia and New Zealand at Facebook, said in a statement.

Google and Facebook have opposed tighter regulation, while traditional media owners, including Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, have backed reform.

“It’s great the government is making a serious attempt to address the deep-rooted dominance of the online tech and streaming giants,” said Paul Anderson, CEO of Australia’s Network 10.

Australia has for months signalled its intentions to get tough on the technology behemoths.

In July, Australia became the first in the world to establish a special branch within the ACCC, tasking it with scrutinising how the companies used algorithms to match advertisements with viewers, giving them a stronghold on the main income generator of media operators.

In April, Australia passed new rules that could fine social media and web-hosting companies up to 10% of their annual global turnover and imprison executives for up to three years if violent content is not removed “expeditiously”. 

Working for Big Tech may not be so cushy after all

In a recruitment website’s annual rankings, Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon don’t even make the top 10
22 hours ago

Clock is ticking on Bytedance's ownership of TikTok

The company could be the next victim of the US Committee on Foreign Investment as US-China tensions simmer
1 week ago

When size is all that matters

US web 'monopolies' say scale is essential in a globalised business
1 week ago

