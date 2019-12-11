Companies

Global airline profits nosedive in tough environment

Airlines have ordered huge numbers of new, more fuel-efficient aircraft — but the competitive pressures remain high

11 December 2019 - 16:55 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/STEFANO GARAU
Picture: 123RF/STEFANO GARAU

Geneva — Global trade tensions have sent airline profits into a descent, the industry’s trade association says, and while profitability is expected to rebound next year it will unlikely match the level hit in 2018.

The global airline industry is expected to earn $25.9bn in 2019, down 14% from the $30bn in net profits it recorded in 2018.

The figure is also considerably lower than the $28bn in net profits that the International Air Transport Association (Iata) forecast for the industry in June, and more than a quarter less than its original 2019 forecast last December.

“Slowing economic growth, trade wars, geopolitical tensions and social unrest, plus continuing uncertainty over Brexit all came together to create a tougher than anticipated business environment for airlines,” said Iata chief Alexandre de Juniac.

Restructuring and cost-cutting nevertheless helped the airline industry extend its streak of profitability to 10 years, and 2019 should prove to be the bottom of the economic cycle, he said.

Iata expects airlines’ net profits to rise to $29.3bn in 2020, helped by an expected rebound in global trade growth and dip in fuel prices.

Demand for air travel is expected to grow by 4.1%, down marginally from 2019, and below historical trends. Meanwhile, airline capacity is forecast to accelerate to 4.7%, up from 3.5% in 2019.

“The big question for 2020 is how capacity will develop, particularly when, as expected, the grounded 737 MAX aircraft return to service and delayed deliveries arrive,” De Juniac said.

Airlines have ordered huge numbers of new, more fuel-efficient aircraft in recent years, but the competitive pressures have remained high and a number of operators have gone bust in 2019.

The disruption caused by the grounding of Boeing’s 737 MAX over a technical problem has added financial pressure on some airlines, and many more face higher costs as Airbus and Boeing step up delivery of new aircraft.

AFP

NEWS ANALYSIS: Business rescue practitioner faces tight turnaround time to save SAA

Les Matuson will have to act fast as the R4bn granted by the government will have to stretch until the airline breaks even
National
2 days ago

Comair ditches joint-CEO model

The operator of kulula.com has appointed industry veteran as sole CEO
Companies
23 hours ago

IndiGo pilots to ascend in way that does not contribute to Airbus engine failure

IndiGo has suffered 13 engine shutdowns during ascents in 2019, and all its A320neo aircraft now use a lower thrust setting after take off
Companies
1 week ago

Air India needs a buyer as it struggles to pay salaries and buy fuel

The national carrier owes more than $8.6bn has been haemorrhaging money for more than a decade as low-cast rivals muscled in
Companies
1 week ago

Fastjet in talks to sell Zimbabwe operations for much-needed cash

The low-cost carrier is looking to sell part of the business to a consortium led by its biggest shareholder Solenta Aviation for $8m
Companies
2 weeks ago

Loss-making Air Botswana to lay off half its staff

The ground handling operations are to be moved to another company, which will take on most of the retrenched staff
Companies
3 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Global airlines slash profit forecast on protectionism fears

Companies

Aviation industry gets together to bolster trust in Max 737

Companies

Airlines plead for exemption from carbon tax

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.