Global airline profits nosedive in tough environment

Geneva — Global trade tensions have sent airline profits into a descent, the industry’s trade association says, and while profitability is expected to rebound next year it will unlikely match the level hit in 2018.

The global airline industry is expected to earn $25.9bn in 2019, down 14% from the $30bn in net profits it recorded in 2018.

The figure is also considerably lower than the $28bn in net profits that the International Air Transport Association (Iata) forecast for the industry in June, and more than a quarter less than its original 2019 forecast last December.

“Slowing economic growth, trade wars, geopolitical tensions and social unrest, plus continuing uncertainty over Brexit all came together to create a tougher than anticipated business environment for airlines,” said Iata chief Alexandre de Juniac.

Restructuring and cost-cutting nevertheless helped the airline industry extend its streak of profitability to 10 years, and 2019 should prove to be the bottom of the economic cycle, he said.

Iata expects airlines’ net profits to rise to $29.3bn in 2020, helped by an expected rebound in global trade growth and dip in fuel prices.

Demand for air travel is expected to grow by 4.1%, down marginally from 2019, and below historical trends. Meanwhile, airline capacity is forecast to accelerate to 4.7%, up from 3.5% in 2019.