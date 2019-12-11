Credit Suisse cuts its profitability targets for 2019 and 2020

Zurich — Less than a year after emerging from a grueling restructuring, Tidjane Thiam is once again confronting missed targets and losses at businesses.

Credit Suisse has cut its main profitability target for 2019 and 2020 as trade tensions and negative interest rates cloud the outlook. Return on tangible equity — a key profitability metric — is set to be higher than 8% in 2019, compared with a previous guidance of between 10% and 11%.

The bank also said, as part of its investor day on Wednesday, that it expects to post a loss at its investment banking and capital markets business.

Credit Suisse CEO Thiam — who struck a confident note earlier in 2019 — is seeing returns from a streamlined and less volatile bank steadily decline because of slumping markets, a drop in deal-making and ongoing uncertainty caused by global trade tensions.

More positively, it joined lenders, including Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase, in saying 2019’s fourth quarter is better than a year ago and that it will stick with plans to return cash to shareholders.

Thiam is not alone in dialing back targets, or at least saying they may be more difficult to achieve, as banks across Europe grapple with negative interest rates and anaemic growth. Deutsche Bank warned on Tuesday that its mid-term profitability goal now appears to be “more ambitious”, and it will rely more on volatile investment banking to reach its revenue target. Italy’s UniCredit is cutting 8,000 jobs as part of its new, multi-year plan to boost returns.

Since Thiam joined four years ago, he’s pivoted Credit Suisse to less volatile wealth management and away from trading, a strategy that has cut risk and enabled it to post more stable revenues. At the same time, the bank has posted losses at the markets business and tapped shareholders for billions of francs to strengthen capital. The shares have gained about 20% in 2019, but they are still are down 44% during his tenure.

The tough environment may merit further adjustment to its 2020 profitability target along with cost cuts, said Allison Williams, Bloomberg senior analyst.

Credit Suisse fell as much as 1.2% in Zurich trading and was down 0.4% at 12.88 Swiss francs as of 11.04am.