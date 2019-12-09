Companies COMPANY COMMENT MTN and Vodacom will fight hard for profit-pumping pricing Any sign that the government will buckle under their lobbying pressure will be interpreted as encouragement to increase the pressure BL PREMIUM

The Competition Commission, presumably, is braced for a huge push back from MTN and Vodacom in response to the regulator’s challenge to the powerful and enormously profitable dominance they have enjoyed for almost 30 years.

For the wealthier among us, which includes everyone reading this story, relief from exorbitant cellphone costs we were forced to endure for most of 20 years has largely been thanks to initiatives such as WhatsApp and Skype — initiatives that Vodacom and MTN were unable to stop spreading across their valuable upper-income customer segments.