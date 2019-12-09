Aramco stock price well supported as trading opens

Dubai — When shares of Saudi Arabia’s national oil company begin trading on Wednesday after the world’s largest initial public offering (IPO), the stars will be aligned to ensure that the stock price holds up.

Aramco sold $25.6bn of shares at 32 riyals each, the top of the range at which they were marketed, and the company had orders for $119bn of stock. About 4.9-million individual investors, almost 15% of the kingdom’s population, applied for the shares. Saudi Arabia sold only 1.5% of the company’s capital in the IPO.

That unsatisfied demand alone should ensure a strong first day of trading. But Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not leaving anything to chance. From bonus shares to a fat dividend, there is a lot to underpin the price, at least initially. His half-brother, energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, predicted on Friday that Aramco’s value would soon surge, just after the kingdom announced production cuts that were taken as supportive for oil prices.

“I see further upside to the stock after listing due to the fact that investors will be chasing the stock to complete their exposure, since the deal was oversubscribed,” said Ali El Adou, head of asset management at Daman Investments in Dubai. Aramco shares also would be supported by the company’s dividend plans and strong balance sheet, he said.

For now, at least, the IPO also has the benefit of an increase in the broader market. The main equity index in Riyadh was up 0.9% at 11.45pm SA time, extending gains this week to 3.4%.

Here’s a look at some of the other reasons why the stock is unlikely to plunge on its debut.

Keep them now, get more soon

Individual investors in Saudi Arabia were heavily targeted by a countrywide marketing campaign before the IPO. Retail investors who hold the shares for 180 days from the first day of trading will be eligible to receive one share for every 10 held. The maximum bonus shares will be 100 per investor.

To boost demand, authorities allowed lenders to provide credit for stock purchases at a proportion that was twice the usual for IPOs. That might have helped inflate demand for the offering. If the stock falls in the short term, that could result in mark-to-market losses on margin loans for the banks, said Edmond Christou, who follows banks for Bloomberg Intelligence in Dubai.

Guaranteed dividends

Aramco’s board said the company will pay at least $75bn of ordinary dividends in 2020, in addition to any potential special payouts. Investors were given the guarantee that the dividend will not fall until after 2024, regardless of what happens to oil prices. Dividend sustainability is supported by stable cash flows and the company’s small planned increase in capital spending, amid other factors, analysts at Kamco Investment wrote in a note on December 4.

The invisible hand

Traders, investors and analysts in the past have speculated that funds tied to the Saudi government have stepped in to prop up the stock market, especially at moments of increased geopolitical volatility. In a poll of 24 money managers last month, 22 said they expect Aramco shares to be supported by government-related funds once they start trading.

The Public Investment Fund, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, did not respond to a request for comment on whether it will buy Aramco shares in the secondary market.

Fast track to indices

Aramco is so big that index compilers will speed up its inclusion in global benchmarks. MSCI, which provides the most popular emerging-markets equity index, said last month that Aramco would be added by the close of December 17 if it starts trading on or before December 12. The inclusion by MSCI should trigger about $2.4bn in flows into the stock, according to estimates by Saudi Fransi Capital. FTSE Russell also has said it was studying the potential fast-track inclusion of the stock in its benchmarks.

One of a kind

The Gulf is a benchmark globally for oil exploration, with Saudi Arabia seen as the de facto leader of Opec countries. But the Saudi company is actually the first oil producer in the region to be publicly traded. It gives local investors a rare chance to directly tap the industry.

Markets being what they are, all of the above is no guarantee that the stock will surge, or how long it will stay up. Many international money managers spurned the offering, saying the valuation was too high, especially compared with other oil majors and their fat dividends.

“The oversubscription will insure there is elevated demand in the secondary market once it starts trading, but I am not sure how sustainable that demand will be if the share price moves higher than 32 riyals per share,” said Mohammed Ali Yasin, the chief strategy officer at Al Dhabi Capital in Abu Dhabi.

“One thing is for sure, there will be volatile sessions initially until the market arrives at equilibrium price.”

Bloomberg